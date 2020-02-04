Shakira recreates 'Hips don't lie' magic at Super Bowl 2020

Singer Shakira recently wooed the audience by grooving to her iconic song "Hips don't lie". She performed on the stage for six minutes, opening the set with "She Wolf" before inviting Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny for a duet on a cover of Cardi B's "I like it", reports stepfeed.com. Shakira concluded the show with her most famous track, "Hips don't lie".

Seeing her performance, social media users praised her a lot. A twitter user wrote: "Uggghh Shakira's belly dancing and Arabic music. Showing her lebanese roots.. I love her."

Another user commented: "YouTube Search History: "How to belly dance like Shakira?"

At the halftime show of Super Bowl in Miami, Shakira celebrated her 43rd birthday by belly dancing on stage and performing her signature step of "Hips don't lie".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates