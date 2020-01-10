Shakira's childhood dream to come true soon at Super Bowl!

Colombian pop star Shakira's 43rd birthday on February 2 will be extra special since her childhood dream of performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show will come true. She will share the stage with singer Jennifer Lopez at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

In an interview on American newsmagazine CBS's show, 60 Minutes, Shakira said: "I think the message [of my performance] is gonna be 'Listen, I'm a woman, I'm a Latina, it wasn't easy for me to get to where I am. Being at the Super Bowl is proof that everything is possible.' That the dreams of a little girl from Barranquilla, Colombia, they were made of something of what dreams are made of and I'm gonna be there, giving it all."

While she did not give out any details of the playlist that she will be performing on, it's likely that her hit English numbers like Hips Don't Lie or She Wolf could feature in it.

