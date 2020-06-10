Shakti Kapoor steps out with a plastic drum, this is what he says after someone asks 'Where are you going?'

After a three-month lockdown that happened due to the Coronavirus pandemic, people have now begun to step out of their homes. Recently, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted with their son, Taimur Ali Khan. And now, yet another actor stepped out of his house and it was none other than Shakti Kapoor.

He took to his Instagram account to share a hilarious video where he could be seen carrying a plastic drum on his head. When someone asked him from behind where he was going, he said, "I'm going to buy alcohol." The man, who was shooting the video, then replied, "Get for the whole society." Have a look at the hilarious video right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakti Kapoor (@shaktikapoor) onJun 9, 2020 at 5:39am PDT

A lot of the comments on the video were the laughing emojis. One user commented- "thiss is sooo cutteeee sir ........well done." (sic) Another user wrote- "Crime Master GoGo ... Mogambo ka Bhatija hu....Aaya hu kuch le kar hi jaunga." (sic)

Shakti Kapoor has also been very active on Instagram in these last few months. In April this year, he had shared an emotional video where he shared the story of a 93-year old man who had recovered from Coronavirus. The actor has been a part of Hindi Cinema for the last four decades and is best known for his performances in films like Raja Babu, ChaalBaaz, and Andaz Apna Apna.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news