Shakti Mohan and Aparshakti Khurana come together for 'Break A Leg'

Shakti and Aparshakti come together for the choreographer's production debut, Break A Leg, which sees artistes explore a dance form they've never attempted

Aparshakti Khurana and Shakti Mohan

A dance and entertainment venture will mark dancer-choreographer Shakti Mohan's foray into production for the web. Break A Leg is being touted as a show that will see Mohan bring together two "non-dancer celebrities" to attempt a dance form they've never given a go at. Mohan's friend of eight years, Aparshakti Khurana is set to open the four-episode season along with stand-up comedian Abish Mathew.

Confirming the news to mid-day, Khurana makes his fondness for Mohan evident when he says, "I've known her because I was a friend of her sister [singer Neeti Mohan], and have been a fan of the path-breaking work that Shakti has been doing. The episode will see Shakti, Abish and me come together, and, I think, a collaboration of a dancer, actor and comic is always interesting. I'm a bhangra dancer. But Shakti comes from a different school of dance. So learning it was a unique experience." The series will also feature Namit Das in its successive episodes, he says.

A fan of comedy shows, Mohan says venturing into production with a series that brings together dance and comedy was only natural. "Aparshakti even helped me pull in sponsors for this show. When he came on board, he had his leg bruised. Despite that, he agreed to be part of it. There's a fair share of banter that people will witness between him and Abish. We had them try out various sequences, including a pa de bure [dance step], which they then turned into bhangra." Having enjoyed her tryst with production, Mohan — whose show will air on October 24 on her YouTube channel Nritya Shakti — plans to work on a second season too.

