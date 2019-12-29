Shakti Mohan: Targeted at the active millennial

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

It's been a busy few weeks for choreographer Shakti Mohan, who, soon after unveiling her track with Dwayne Bravo, announced the second edition of her web show, Break A Leg. Three days ago, Mohan also took the plunge into the world of beauty with the launch of her make-up line, which, she says, is targeted at the millennial living an active lifestyle.

"As someone who juggles a desk job, when I'm managing my studio, and also an active life owing to my dance [practice], I wanted to create a range that was long-lasting. We created colours and textures [to suit three primary] looks: Desk, dusk, which is catered for evening parties, and disco, a glamorised version for the [times I am on] stage," she says. Mohan, who will also kick-off the eight part show, Break A Leg season 2, in January, promises an interesting lime-up of artistes. "Aysuhmann [Khurrana] and Tahira should be there. They're good friends; I am in talks with them."

