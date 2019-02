Shakti Mohan to join Street Dancer team post Neeti Mohan's wedding with Nihar Pandya

bollywood

Shakti Mohan will join Remo D'Souza's unit, which is currently shooting in London after Neeti Mohan ties the knot with actor Nihar Pandya this weekend

Prabhudheva and Shakti Mohan

Shakti Mohan has been squeezing in rehearsals with Prabhudheva for Street Dancer 3D amidst singer sister Neeti's wedding preparations. The dancer will join Remo D'Souza's unit, which is currently shooting in London after Neeti ties the knot with actor Nihar Pandya this weekend. As Prabhudheva also stars in the flick, the two have been matching steps at a suburban studio.

Singer Neeti Mohan and actor Nihaar Pandya will tie the knot in Hyderabad on February 15. A source close to the Ishq wala love singer told IANS the nuptials will be preceded by a mehendi function during the afternoon on Valentine's Day on February 14, followed by sangeet and ring ceremony festivities the same night.

The wedding will take place at Taj Falaknuma Palace, a restored 1894 palace of the Nizam of Hyderabad. Singer Harshdeep Kaur, who performed live at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding function at Lake Como, Italy last year, will reportedly perform at one of Neeti and Nihar's functions too.

The dancer also shared a pretty picture which has all the Mohan sisters together in one frame.

Street Dancer 3D produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D'Souza, directed by Remo D'Souza, starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudeva & Nora Fatehi releases on 8th November 2019.

