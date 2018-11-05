Shakun Batra discussed film project on Osho with Aamir Khan

bollywood

Here's what Aamir Khan has to say about his project on Osho with Shakun Batra

Filmmaker Shakun Batra has started working on his film based on the life of Osho, the spiritual leader Rajneesh, and has spoken to Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan about the project. Asked if Shakun, the 'Kapoor & Sons' director, had discussed the project with him, Aamir said: "Yes, he has (discussed the project on Osho), but I am waiting to hear the script."

Aamir, who is quite excited about his upcoming film 'Thugs Of Hindostan', shares screen space with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan for the first time in the film. So, was he nervous about his performance before the Big B?

"I was excited and nervous at the same time working with Amit ji. On our first shot, I was a little nervous but then he is one of the very warm and generous persons with a dry sense of humour." Asked if he would have taken up the film only because of Bachchan and not for his own character, Aamir said, "No. I have to be attached to the material first. But of course, rest was great, my character, dialogues, everything was very detailed and well- written."

"It ('Thugs of Hindostan') is a very universal and child-friendly film. Though there are action scenes, there is no blood shown and those action scenes are fun," he added.

Set in 1795, the story of the film is historical fiction. Aamir is playing the character named Firangi Mallah, a 'thug' (swindler) from Awadh. According to the actor, he has played the most challenging part of his career so far in the film. The film releases on November 8. "I have played the toughest role of my career in TOH. Though there are many challenging roles I have played in my career, narrating the character of Firangi Mallah was the toughest where I had to walk a very thin line."

Giving an insight into the character he played, Aamir shared, "He is a very unreliable person who is talking to everyone in such a manner that people believe him. He knows how to win the trust and then at some point he will stab you in the back."

Produced by Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films, 'Thugs of Hindostan' offers a visual treat and is counted as one of the most expensive films in Indian cinema. Therefore, the distributors have decided to raise the ticket price during the festive season to recover the investment as fast as possible. Since such a decision will make the film inaccessible to the low-income groups, how does Aamir look at such matters?

"I personally believe that ticket price should be cheaper and cheaper so that a greater number of people can go and watch the film. It will be my dream to see an increasing number of economy theatre where maximum people can get access to the film. Alongside, there can be plush theatres as well."

"Having said that, TOH is an expensive film and I understand why the YRF distributors are doing this. But I would say that Indian audience has not seen such a spectacle of the film, so it would be worth their money," said the National award-winning actor.

