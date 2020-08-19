Shakuntala Devi deleted clip: Vidya Balan has an apt reply for every outspoken woman in this video

The recently released film, Shakuntala Devi starring Vidya Balan has won the hearts and minds of the audience with her wit, charm and her outspoken nature which is being loved by all and the fact, that she would always think ahead of time, had raised many eyebrows and turned many heads back then. The makers of the Vidya Balan starrer recently shared another treasure— a deleted scene from the film.

Check out the video here:

In this video, one can see how Shakuntala Devi gives the perfect reply to how she feels being a 'female' mathematician and also the fact that how do people deal with an outspoken woman like her which is so relatable and so apt. During those times, Shakuntala Devi took every challenge head-on with a smile and ensured that she ignites the spark of change within people which she did successfully in her life.

Shakuntala Devi biopic is not just about the Guinness world record holder Shakuntala but also her journey as a mother, friend, a mathematician and all of her vulnerabilities.

Shakuntala Devi is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and is a must-watch for every single person out there as it also gives you a whole different and unique perspective towards life.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news