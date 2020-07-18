Shakuntala Devi: Here's how knowledge and education is making India a superpower

Educators and knowledge seekers are the unsung heroes of the nation that help in raising the pride of the nation and even contribute to extending the knowledge of humanity by passing down the knowledge of what they know! It is of critical importance that people know more about these 'unsung heroes' and how they stunned the world with their intelligence. India has always been considered a hub of cultural heritage and knowledge which proves how knowledge and education is making the nation, a super power.

It is a matter of immense joy that Bollywood has been emphasizing on the triumphs of these great educators, even fairly recently as the world of OTT will know the narrative of Shakuntala Devi's life as her upcoming biographical film titled 'Shakuntala Devi' will release on Amazon Prime Video.

Also known as the 'human computer', the renowned Shakuntala Devi astounded the world with her jaw-dropping calculation skills. She traveled the world demonstrating her arithmetic talents and solved big complicated arithmetic calculations before the problem could even be noted down in a notebook!

Last year, 2019 also saw the release of a film titled 'Super 30' which was based on the life of Indian Mathematics educator Anand Kumar where Hrithik Roshan played his character and it was a hit all across, also doing splendidly well commercially. And, to our utter joy, this year we have Shakuntala Devi's story being told. Recently, Super 30 celebrated its one year anniversary and, it is great to see another unsung hero and educator being recognised through mainstream cinema.

It just makes it heart-warming to see that the life and achievements of these gems of educators are being brought to light in the Indian film industry. It is a matter of immense joy that the families in India watch these movies and cherish them, even inspiring the children of the family to do something great for themselves!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news