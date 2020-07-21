Shakuntala Devi: Here's why Vidya Balan is called the queen of biopics

Ever since it was announced that there was a film in the works on the life of Shakuntala Devi, a lot of people speculated that it would be Vidya Balan who would play the lead. The actress has been a part of multiple biopics and with every project, has proven that nobody does it better than her! With projects like The Dirty Picture, ‘No One Killed Jessica’, ‘Mission Mangal’ and now Shakuntala Devi, Vidya has proved that she is the queen of biopics.

The actress played the character of Silk Smitha in The Dirty Picture and received numerous accolades for her bold character. In No One Killed Jessica, which was based on a true story, Vidya played the role of Jessica’s sister Sabrina as they fought to bring justice to Jessica. In Mission Mangal, Vidya played the role of Tara Shinde who played a crucial role in Mars Orbiter Mission and now will he seen as Shakuntala Devi.

The poster release and the trailer which came out last week received a lot of appreciation for Vidya’s on point portrayal of Shakuntala Devi.

Directed by Anu Menon (Waiting, Four More Shots Please S1) and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), the biographical drama also stars Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh essay pivotal roles in the film.

The screenplay is written by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra. Witness the glory of this super genius on 31st July only on Amazon Prime Video.

