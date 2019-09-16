Shakuntala Devi Motion Poster: Vidya Balan becomes the human computer

Vidya Balan is all set to portray the role of Shakuntala Devi, a mathematical genius, who was popularly known as the human computer. Her talent was such that it also earned her a place in the Guinness Book of World Records. Now, the brilliant Vidya Balan will be seen playing the genius in the film Shakuntala Devi: Human Computer.

The actress shared a motion poster of the film on Instagram. She captioned the poster as, "She was extraordinary, in every sense of the word! Know the story of the child prodigy & the human computer, #ShakuntalaDevi"

After her recent movie outing, Mission Mangal, Vidya Balan has made her mark as an actress who can portray real-life characters brilliantly. She was always a stellar actress, but with her act of an ISRO scientist, she charmed her way into people's heart once again.

Now we get to see Balan in an all-new avatar of an ace mathematician and we couldn't be more excited! Vidya Balan is all set to kick off the filming schedule of the movie in London. Director Anu Menon spoke about Shakuntala Devi in a chat with mid-day. She said, "I have always been fascinated by Shakuntala Devi and felt that hers is an incredible story that had to be told. She was an extraordinary woman, who lived ahead of her times and on her own terms, unapologetically."

Twitter users, too, seem excited about the movie. Here's what one of them tweeted:

They say you should look beautiful or have a perfect shape to fit into a script but the reality is if you have talent scripts are written considering you into mind, Congratulations @vidya_balan

Looking forward for another blockbuster #ShakuntalaDeviteaserhttps://t.co/0zWDBi3hej — Sumi Sarkar (@SumiSar09824911) September 16, 2019

Another Twitter user wrote, "Shakuntala Devi the mathematical genius of India popularly known as the "Human Computer" who could calculate anything even faster than the computer. Excited to watch the GENIUS on the Big Screen. @vidya_balan", while yet another commented, "Really excited for #ShakuntalaDevi @vidya_balan is going to be superb. it will definitely superhit."

This is what one more Twitter user wrote:

Guys get ready to watch woman intelligence power of #ShakuntalaDevi a mathematical genius , very interesting story of her played by vidya balan. pic.twitter.com/vKCSjSieh9 — R i a Hindustani ð (@Rajkanya_) September 16, 2019

Shakuntala Devi's genius was first discovered when at the age of five, she solved a mathematical problem designed for 18-year-olds. It will be exciting to see how Vidya Balan slips into the shoes of the math genius.

