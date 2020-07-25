Shakuntala Devi poster: Vidya Balan preparers to win over the world

After playing an ISRO scientist in Mission Mangal, Vidya Balan is all set to portray the mathematics genius Shakuntala Devi, who was also referred to as the Human Computer. On Saturday, Vidya Balan unveiled fresh promo and posters of the upcoming biopic.

The poster unveils the Human Computer’s equation with mathematics as she prepares to win over the world with her skills while donning a saree and two chotis. Sharing the poster, Vidya wrote, "Be a part of Shakuntala Devi’s world in 126 hours! (sic)". Check out the poster here:

The actress also released a behind-the-scenes video on social media along with the caption that read: "The journey from Shakuntala Devi to the “Human Computer. Meet #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime, July 31 on @PrimeVideoIN (sic)",

Shakuntala Devi's talent was such that it earned her a place in the Guinness Book of World Records. Shakuntala's ability to make speedy calculations on her fingertips was discovered at the age of five when she solved a math problem that was meant for an 18-year old student. Now, the brilliant Vidya Balan will be seen playing the genius in her film.

Director Anu Menon spoke about Shakuntala Devi in an interview with mid-day. She said, "I have always been fascinated by Shakuntala Devi and felt that hers is an incredible story that had to be told. She was an extraordinary woman, who lived ahead of her times and on her own terms, unapologetically."

The film, which also stars Sanya Malhotra as Vidya Balan's on-screen daughter, will hit theatres in summer 2020.

