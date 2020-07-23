Shakuntala Devi song: Rani Hindustani follows Vidya Balan's journey from India to London

The makers of Shakuntala Devi have just dropped another song from the upcoming biographical drama featuring Vidya Balan in the lead. The song, titled Rani Hindustani, traces Shakuntala Devi's awe-inspiring journey from India to London.

Shakuntala Devi managed to earn a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for multiplying two 13-digit numbers in just 28 seconds, that too without a formal education. The song has been sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and is composed by the composer duo Sachin-Jigar. The lyrics of the song are written by Vayu.

Watch the video of Rani Hindustani below:

"Shakuntala Devi's life is very inspiring. Apart from her mathematical prowess, there's so much that people don't know about her life. She was a confident and independent woman and we needed to capture that essence in the song. Vayu has beautifully penned the words and like always, Sunidhi has brought the song to life with her incredible voice. Vidya Balan's charm and brilliant screen presence makes it a perfect treat for the audience. We hope that the audiences will enjoy and love the song," said the musical duo Sachin-Jigar.

Directed by Anu Menon and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), Shakuntala Devi also stars Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles, and is all set to stream exclusively on July 31 only on Amazon Prime Video.

