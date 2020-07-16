Shakuntala Devi trailer: Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar give a thumbs up to Vidya Balan starrer

The much awaited trailer of Shakuntala Devi finally released earlier this week and has been receiving appreciations from B-town and the audience alike. Everyone loved the trailer and has high expectations from the film as it looks like a promising one. Expressing their love for the trailer, here’s what B-town had to say:

Vidya Balan's Mission Mangal co-star Akshay Kumar said, "This woman can pull off any character with ease. Looking forward to watch the effortlessly amazing @vidya_balan in and as #ShakuntalaDevi. All the best @vikramix @Abundantia_Ent @PrimeVideoIN (sic)".

This woman can pull off any character with ease. Looking forward to watch the effortlessly amazing @vidya_balan in and as #ShakuntalaDevi. All the best @vikramix @Abundantia_Ent @PrimeVideoIN https://t.co/JfN0dcCQjk — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 16, 2020

Film maker Ashwini Tiwari Iyer shared, "Love the maths kq tangy zesty tadka #Shakuntaladevitrailer More power to you meri pyaari @balandvidya. Meri sand ladki @sanyamalhotra_ dost and dreamer Vikram @amitsadh & director menon. Keep shining all of you @PrimeVideoIN

Loved the maths ka tangy zesty tadka #Shakuntaladevi trailer More power to you meri pyaari @vidya_balan ðÂÂÂ Meri Sanu ladki @sanyamalhotra07 Dost & dreamer @vikramix ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ @TheAmitSadh & director Anu Menon. More power to all of you. @PrimeVideoIN https://t.co/wj0gQACVm0 — Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) July 15, 2020

Taapsee Pannu said,"big big hug ðÂ¤Â looks GOOD!"

So much fun! The super cool playing the super woman. I will be the first day audience @vidya_balan @sanyamalhotra07 @TheAmitSadh https://t.co/s6cTgPvQNy — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 15, 2020

Director Guneet Monga added,"Soon lovely !!! Loveeeee it !!"

The trailer of Shakuntala Devi is adding to all the happiness and I'm sure it'll multiply success!

Congratulations @vidya_balan, @sanyamalhotra07 & @vikramix on a winner!https://t.co/ovL4YmgaM0#ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime — Guneet Monga (@guneetm) July 15, 2020

Bhumi Pednekar added,"Watch this trailer...it's super fun... @balanvidya at it again...so ready to be amazed by you@sanyamalhotra looking super sweet All the best"

Apart from the celebs mentioned above, Tridev pandey, Dia Mirza, Suhail Nayyar, Radhika Madan, Ritvik Sahore, and many more have shared their support and appreciation for the film and the trailer.

Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar shared the screen in Mission Mangal was based on true events and Shakuntala Devi too is based on a real life story. This real life story connection has also refreshed some older memories and saw Akshay Kumar praise Vidya for her talent once again. All the appreciation for the biopic has everyone eagerly waiting for it to release exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

The film stars Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra, and Amit Sadh. Shakuntala Devi is directed by Anu Menon produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment). The film is all set to release on 31st July 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news