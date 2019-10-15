Shakuntala Devi: Vidya Balan celebrates World Maths Day with a motion poster

After playing an ISRO scientist in Mission Mangal, Vidya Balan is all set to portray the mathematics genius Shakuntala Devi, who was also referred to as the Human Computer. On the occasion of World Mathematics Day, Vidya Balan has shared a motion poster from her film Shakuntala Devi: Human Computer.

Vidya took to Instagram to share the motion poster and captioned her post as: "She changed the way the world perceived numbers! Celebrating the math genius, #ShakuntalaDevi on #WorldMathematicsDay"

Shakuntala Devi's talent was such that it earned her a place in the Guinness Book of World Records. Shakuntala's ability to make speedy calculations on her fingertips was discovered at the age of five when she solved a math problem that was meant for an 18-year old student. Now, the brilliant Vidya Balan will be seen playing the genius in her film.

Director Anu Menon spoke about Shakuntala Devi in an interview with mid-day. She said, "I have always been fascinated by Shakuntala Devi and felt that hers is an incredible story that had to be told. She was an extraordinary woman, who lived ahead of her times and on her own terms, unapologetically."

The film, which also stars Sanya Malhotra as Vidya Balan's on-screen daughter, will hit theatres in summer 2020.

