Shalini Arora: Never thought of having successful acting career

Shalini Arora says she had never thought of having such a successful acting career

Shalini Arora

Actress Shalini Arora says she had never thought of having such a successful acting career. "I have been enjoying my acting career for a decade now. I never thought of having such a successful acting career. I shifted to Mumbai after my marriage and was enjoying my life as a housemaker," Shalini said in a statement.

"Then my friend asked me to give auditions. I tried and got the role. I'm happy that I got to do popular shows like Balika Vadhu, Pavitra Rishta and Diya Aur Baati Hum," she added.

She is currently seen in the TV show Ishq Subhan Allah.

