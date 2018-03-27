Shalini Kapoor wraps up shooting, to holiday in Dubai

Actress Shalini Kapoor has completed shooting for the show "Prithvi Vallabh - Itihaas Bhi, Rahasya Bhi". She is now set to fly to Dubai with husband and actor Rohit Sagar and daughter Aadyaa for a holiday



Shalini Kapoor

"I have finished shooting for 'Prithvi Vallabh...' and my upcoming movie 'Dhadak'. Now I'm set to fly (on Wednesday) to Dubai for holiday with my daughter and husband. I'm really excited about our Dubai visit," Shalini said in a statement. Shalini, known for shows like "Qubool Hai" and "Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur", will be essaying the role of newcomer Janhvi Kapoor's mother in "Dhadak".

