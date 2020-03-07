Shalini Pandey: I only wanted to be an actress since I was a child

For Jayeshbhai Jordaar heroine Shalini Pandey, ever since she was a child, she only wanted to be an actress! The Arjun Reddy girl, who earned heaps of praise for her South blockbuster, has just wrapped shooting the film which was shot in Mumbai and Gujarat.

"I only wanted to be an actress since I was a child! I have always enjoyed watching people in different situations. If I get really fascinated by any character, be it onscreen or offscreen, I tend to subconsciously behave like that person and that can be anything! Maybe the hand gestures, maybe the walk, the way they talk, the way they eat, the way they sigh, it can be the slightest of the mannerisms. So, for me, being an actor comes naturally," says Shalini.

She adds, "I have always been fascinated by drama, fascinated by movies. I enjoy being different people. I've always gotten attracted to movie characters that are strong, loved strong stories that touch your heart. I love listening to stories!"

The young actress reveals that she has always been drawn to content cinema and had secretly wished that her journey in Bollywood should start with cinema that could make the country proud!

''After getting into theatre, I realised how much I loved good, strong content and characters. I'm glad that I'm getting to start my journey in Bollywood with Jayeshbhai Jordaar. I heard it and I immediately knew that I had to be a part of it. Good content has always given me an adrenaline rush and I'm glad to be a part of a project that has excited me to perform out of my skin each day on set," says Shalini.

The actress hopes that Hindi cinema audiences will give her a lot of love. She says, "I was thrilled that I was selected for Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film is an answer to my wishes because it's a special project. It has its heart at the right place and it will move you and entertain you thoroughly. I know I have given my all for Jayeshbhai Jordaar and I only hope that people like the hard work that I have put in.

