Shalini Pandey: Will emerge a better actor after working with Ranveer Singh

With Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Shalini Pandey has bagged what may well be considered the quintessential dream launch vehicle — after all, not many can boast being paired with superstar Ranveer Singh for their maiden Hindi outing. The young actor is ecstatic to share the frame with a powerful artiste like Singh.



"The fact that I'm debuting opposite a powerhouse performer like Ranveer Singh gives me the confidence to express myself as an artiste and prove myself in the film. I know I have to give it all when I'm acting with him because he puts in 200 per cent in every performance," says Pandey, who has shot a chunk of the Divyang Thakker-directed project.

The South sensation, who made a splash with her Telugu maiden venture Arjun Reddy (2017), believes working with Singh has helped her hone her craft. "He is a genius at adding nuances over and above what the script originally intended to do. It's amazing to see his process as an actor. I will emerge a better actor after doing this film."

Little is known of the Yash Raj production besides that it takes on the deep-rooted patriarchy in our society through its protagonist. While Singh has described it as a "miracle script", Pandey shares the view. "The film will move people with its powerful message that has been delivered through humour."

