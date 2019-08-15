Shalmali Kholgade celebrates Raksha Bandhan after 15 years

bollywood

Shalmali Kholgade with her brother

Shalmali Kholgade is currently studying at the Berklee College of Music in Boston. The Pareshaan singer's brother Sudhanwa is US-based. After over 15 years, she will be celebrating Raksha Bandhan with him. Due to her hectic recording sessions and tours, the two could never be together for the festival.

Sharing her memories with her brother, she says, "We loved eating Top Ramen while growing up. We used to fight over who would get a larger quantity. He never liked to share it with me. I would eat slowly so that the noodles would last longer."

Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan shared a throwback picture of last year's Raksha Bandhan, she spent with her family. Soha put out the adorable picture of the Pataudi family, however, Kareena Kapoor Khan seemed out of the frame. What makes the picture-perfect capture cuter is two munchkins- Inaaya and Taimur who is seen eating an apple. On the other hand, Sara and Ibrahim are seen with their gaze fixed at their little cousin, Inaaya.

Sharing this throwback picture on the brother-sister day, Soha wrote, "Thursday throwback to rakshabandhan last year."

View this post on Instagram Thursday throwback to rakshabandhan last year #happyrakshabandhan @saraalikhan95 A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) onAug 15, 2019 at 2:48am PDT

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar wished her actor brother Farhan Akhtar on the occasion of Rakhi. Zoya posted a childhood picture of Farhan dressed in a dungaree. The 'Gully Boy' director who would do anything to see the actor in the same outfit wrote on her Instagram, "Farhan I would do anything to see you in this outfit again #Babybro #rockstar #rakshabandhan #cutie #hisday #myday #ourday @faroutakhtar."

R. Madhavan whose sister is away and sent a rakhi for him, posted a picture of himself as his son tied rakhi on his wrist.

