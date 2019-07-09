Shama Sikander is giving us major vacation goals with these pictures

television

Shama Sikander has been feeding her social media with several pictures from her vacation enough to turn our heads

Pic: Instagram/@shamasikander

Shama Sikander was on a luxurious vacation in Malta. The actress has been feeding her social media with several pictures from her vacation. In the latest picture shared by the actress, she can be seen setting the temperature soaring in her black-and-white bikini. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "There are three solutions to every problem: accept it, change it or leave it. If you can't accept it, change it. If you can't change it, leave it…. #abdilkisunn. (sic)".

If the above image wasn't enough, take a look at this one. In this picture, she can be seen chilling on the beach in a red monokini. She captioned the image as, "It was sunsets that taught me that beauty sometimes only lasts for a couple of moments, and it was sunrises that showed me that all it takes is patience to experience it all over again. [sic]"

Earlier, she shared her picture in an off-shoulder white crop top and short white skirt. Posing with in front of a vintage car, she wrote, "If your path is more difficult, it's because your calling is higher. [sic]."

These aren't the only ones. Her travel diary is full of her sizzling pictures. Take a look:

Shama Sikander never fails to turn heads with her glamorous pictures on social media. Shama always keep her 1.4 million Instagram followers with up to date with her daily routine with photos and videos.

Shama, who is fondly remembered as Pooja from the show Yeh Meri Life Hai, ventured into Bollywood in 1998 with Prem Aggan and was also seen in superstar Aamir Khan starrer Mann in 1999. Shama will now be seen in Tipsy, which will be directed by Deepak Tijori and produced by Raju Chadha and Rahul Mittra. She will be sharing screen space with Laxmi Raai, Nazia Hussain, Kainaat Arora, and Alankrita Sahai. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media account to share the news.

#Announcement: Deepak Tijori to direct thriller, titled #Tipsy... Stars Laxmi Raai, Nazia Hussain, Kainaat Arora, Alankrita Sahai and Shama Sikander... Filming commences Sept 2019 in #London... Produced by Raju Chadha and Rahul Mittra... Mohaan Nadaar to co-produce. pic.twitter.com/YoKji9DoJV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 8, 2019

She will be also be seen in Bypass Road, in which she will be sharing screen space with Neil Nitin Mukesh, Adah Sharma, Gul Panag, and Rajit Kapur. The thriller drama marks the directorial debut of Neil's younger brother Naman Nitin Mukesh.

