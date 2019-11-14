Shama Sikander on Bypass Road: Overwhelmed with the love coming my way

Shama Sikander is on a professional high now after the release of her new movie bypass road. It's a new high for her and the industry has taken note of it. She has been a standout performer for sure in this thriller.

Known for her powerful performances on television and web Shama Sikander has taken the big screen by her stride and she had nailed the character that she is portraying in her movie Bypass Road.

We spoke to the star and here is what she has got to say, "I am overwhelmed and happy with the love that is coming my way post bypass road. The audience and my fans have loved my performance and the portrayal of such a strong character. Personally, I met few fans at the screening and they couldn't stop themselves and kept praising the character. The people who matter in my life have loved my performance and they told me that I had inspired a lot of people and that's a huge tick on my list."

We have seen the movie and she is worth every praise that's been bestowed upon her. If you haven't watched the movie we insist you to watch the movie and see for yourself. We wish her all the luck for her future endeavours.

