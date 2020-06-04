Search

Shamas Nawab tweets, "Truth will be uncovered" over sexual harassment allegations made by niece

Updated: Jun 04, 2020, 13:44 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, Nawazuddin's brother, tweeted a reply, tagging Delhi Police, over sexual harassment allegations made by his niece.

Shamas Nawab Siddiqui/picture courtesy: Shamas Nawab Siddiqui's Instagram account
On June 3, 2020, news about Nawazuddin Siddiqui's niece being sexually harassed by the actor's brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui started doing rounds. Amid the allegations made by the niece, Aaliya Siddiqui, Nawaz' wife, also tweeted, making some revelations.

Aaliya tweeted,  "I am not the only one who suffered in silence, [sic]" and this left the Twitteratis in a frenzy. Here's what the entire tweet read.

Now, the story has taken a new turn when Shamas himself shared a new story on social media. The director wrote, "Truth will be uncovered soonest. [sic]" Take a look at both his tweets here:

Not only this, but Nawazuddin's niece also made a statement in an interview with ETimes. She said, "I have filed a complaint about sexual harassment by my uncle when I was nine years old. My parents were divorced when I was two years old, so I had a stepmother. I was tortured a lot. As a child, I didn't understand thinking it was my uncle, but when I grew up I realised it was a different kind of touch. There was violence too."

She has alleged that Nawazuddin's brother sexually harassed her. They have also filed an FIR in Jamia police station, Delhi.

On the other hand, Aaliya Siddiqui also tweeted: Who knew about this offence & kept quiet, time will tell. Lets see who is finally punished for CRIME & for NON-REPORTING & Who will be "LET-GO". Image & Reputation of NONE is more important then life & safety of a child. SAD. The child had to stand for herself without support. [sic]"

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is yet to react to any of the reports.

