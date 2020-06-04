On June 3, 2020, news about Nawazuddin Siddiqui's niece being sexually harassed by the actor's brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui started doing rounds. Amid the allegations made by the niece, Aaliya Siddiqui, Nawaz' wife, also tweeted, making some revelations.

Aaliya tweeted, "I am not the only one who suffered in silence, [sic]" and this left the Twitteratis in a frenzy. Here's what the entire tweet read.

This is just the beginning. Thanking God for sending so much support already.



Lot will be revealed, shocking the world as I am not the only one who suffered in silence.



Let's see how much of TRUTH money can buy & who all would they continue to BRIBE.https://t.co/15swqg4Tv5 — AaliyaSiddiqui2020 (@ASiddiqui2020) June 2, 2020

Now, the story has taken a new turn when Shamas himself shared a new story on social media. The director wrote, "Truth will be uncovered soonest. [sic]" Take a look at both his tweets here:

How can someone misguide the law and file the same case with different statement at @DelhiPolice , when there was no name of @Nawazuddin_S in the earlier statement given 2 years back to Court & the case is in #UttrakhandHighCourt as well. — Shamas Nawab Siddiqui (@ShamasSiddiqui) June 3, 2020

It clearly indicates the motive and the person behind publicising this fake things in media.

Truth will be uncovered soonest. @CPDelhi #NawazuddinSiddiqui — Shamas Nawab Siddiqui (@ShamasSiddiqui) June 3, 2020

Not only this, but Nawazuddin's niece also made a statement in an interview with ETimes. She said, "I have filed a complaint about sexual harassment by my uncle when I was nine years old. My parents were divorced when I was two years old, so I had a stepmother. I was tortured a lot. As a child, I didn't understand thinking it was my uncle, but when I grew up I realised it was a different kind of touch. There was violence too."

She has alleged that Nawazuddin's brother sexually harassed her. They have also filed an FIR in Jamia police station, Delhi.

On the other hand, Aaliya Siddiqui also tweeted: Who knew about this offence & kept quiet, time will tell. Lets see who is finally punished for CRIME & for NON-REPORTING & Who will be "LET-GO". Image & Reputation of NONE is more important then life & safety of a child. SAD. The child had to stand for herself without support. [sic]"

Children need care & support. No one should take advantage of any helpless child. I am happy to know that every person who has information of child abuse is punished for failing to report the offence.



Non-reporting of cases to protect image of person or family is a bigger crime. — AaliyaSiddiqui2020 (@ASiddiqui2020) June 2, 2020

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is yet to react to any of the reports.

