Shameful that COVID warriors have to plead for relief

It was disheartening to learn that families of private doctors and even dentists are struggling after their sole breadwinner passed away, in the line of COVID-19 duty.

The state government had promised insurance of Rs 50 lakh but now the doctors' families are still waiting for any kind of compensation.

Many of these private doctors joined work on the insistence of the government. They were asked to assist on the frontline and were reminded of their duty as doctors. So many of these medical professionals have passed away doing their duty, especially in the early stages of the outbreak.

A front-page report in this paper highlighted how elderly parents are struggling both with the grief of losing their young sons and with the financial burden.

Many of these private doctors had taken loans to complete their studies or to build their clinics. The families are juggling that too. Some will have to borrow money from friends and relatives to pay back the hospital bills accrued during the illness.

We need to see quick action to ameliorate these woes. One cannot even imagine the crippling burden of sadness, shock, numbness and hopelessness that dependents and loved ones may feel at this time. To compound this, there will also be bitterness and in some places, an inordinate sense of guilt if some families pushed their children to work out of a sense of service to the community.

The government, both state and central if need be, have to step in quickly to give the compensation to the families mired in debt.

All paeans to frontline warriors will remain just that, empty words, if a section of those who died doing service is abandoned. It is shameful that families have to plead and wade through red tape, use influence to get this sum.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news