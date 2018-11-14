Shamita Shetty combines work with leisure, spends some family time in Hong Kong

bollywood

Shamita is also soaking in the sights of Hong Kong. The actress has been accompanied by her sister Shilpa Shetty and Viaan Kundra

Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty is continuing the festive celebrations in Hong Kong. She was invited to participate in a Diwali mela hosted by the local Indian community.

She also performed to Bollywood chartbusters at the gala. As sister Shilpa Shetty Kundra and nephew Viaan is accompanying her, Shamita is also soaking in the sights of Hong Kong. There is nothing like combining work with pleasure. The actress has taken her excitement to the social media platform. Shamita posted: "Hongkong diaries such #posers #tunkiandmunki #fun #sisters [sic]"

Shamita Shetty also visited Disney Land, and she posted a pretty picture from the land of a fairytale. Shamita captioned: "Fun times #disneyland #familytime #hongkongdiaries #munkiandtunki #instagood #instapic #traveldiaries #fun [sic]"

Shamita Shetty will be next seen in her next film The Tenant, which will be helmed by Sushrut Jain. Set in India, The Tenant is written by Jain, who traces his roots to India. He is settled in Los Angeles. Touted as an international project, "The Tenant" is about a woman with a mysterious past. Shamita will be seen playing the lead role of the woman whose arrival in a middle-class housing society causes a stir.

Also View: Photos: Sunanda Shetty's Awkward Hug With Sanjeeda Shaikh Will Make You Look At It Twice

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates