Shamita Shetty enters Khatron Ke Khiladi as wild card entry!

Shamita Shetty had a memorable experience shooting for the new season of the television show, Khatron Ke Khiladi (KKK) in Argentina and while she braved several challenging stunts, she suffered various injuries shooting for the adventure reality show.

In spite of suffering from dengue, Shamita took three weeks rest in Argentina before starting the shoot of KKK and was referred as a wild card entry in the show. The obstacles certainly didn't dampen her spirit and she made everyone associated with the show proud of her.

A source informs, "Since she had already been unwell from the start, with an added injury she recovered fast and shot for the show, which was quite strenuous and didn't leave her any time for much needed rest."

Shamita explains about her critical situation, "Following this, I wasn't even sure of joining the show as a wild card contestant but luckily, my doctor eventually permitted me to make the trip. Though my spirits were initially dampened, I am happy to be a part of the show now. I was back with refilled dose of energy better than ever and looked forward to performing fiercely through the remnant episodes of that show."

"Though Khatron Ke Khiladi promises a difficult journey, it still has been enriching as an experience. It didn't just help me overcome my fears but has been a great learning process in itself. I'll always cherish being part of that amazing show," she added further in conclusion.

On Rohit Shetty, she adds, "He's brilliant! This is the toughest reality show I ever signed myself up for and I'm sure it will make me a stronger person at the end of the day."

