Shamita Shetty injured during workout session

Yesterday, we spotted Shamita Shetty wearing a back strap. The actor injured herself while working out in the gym. Last seen in the web series, Yo Ke Hua Bro, ­she has been advised complete rest for a few days. Shamita says, "I pinched a nerve in my hand during workout. There's shooting pain from the neck to the fingertips and the muscles are swollen."

Recently, Aditya Roy Kapur too hurt himself during a workout session. The actor has been in terrible pain after he pulled a back muscle during a rigorous workout regimen. Aditya was rushed to a doctor and getting by with the help of long physiotherapy sessions.

