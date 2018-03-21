Shamita Shetty injured during workout session
Shamita Shetty has been advised complete rest for a few days
Shamita Shetty
Yesterday, we spotted Shamita Shetty wearing a back strap. The actor injured herself while working out in the gym. Last seen in the web series, Yo Ke Hua Bro, she has been advised complete rest for a few days. Shamita says, "I pinched a nerve in my hand during workout. There's shooting pain from the neck to the fingertips and the muscles are swollen."
Recently, Aditya Roy Kapur too hurt himself during a workout session. The actor has been in terrible pain after he pulled a back muscle during a rigorous workout regimen. Aditya was rushed to a doctor and getting by with the help of long physiotherapy sessions.
