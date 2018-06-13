Shamita Shetty on Khatron Ke Khiladi 9: Looking to get a kick out of performing action

Shamita Shetty on joining the list of contestants in Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 9

After putting her dancing prowess on display in the reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Shamita Shetty is now set to put her game face on for Khatron Ke Khiladi. Confessedly excited about the show, the actor tells mid-day, "Unfortunately, I don't have enough time to prepare for it because of my work commitments, but I am certain that it will push me beyond my limit. That, for me, is always the best part. I'm definitely going to give it my best shot."

The stunt-based reality show, which will see filmmaker Rohit Shetty resume hosting duties, will mark Shamita Shetty's first attempt at pulling-off action. "I have not had the chance to do action, so I am really looking to get a kick out of it. I want to face my fears, get over them, and become stronger."

Set to kick-off in Argentina from July 15, the ninth instalment will also apparently feature Sreesanth, Aditya Narayan, Avika Gor, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Mandana Karimi, Vikas Gupta, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa.

