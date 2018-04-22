Shamita Shetty prepping up for 'The Tenant'

Touted as an international project, "The Tenant" is about a woman with a mysterious past



Actress Shamita Shetty is excited about her next film "The Tenant", which will be helmed by Sushrut Jain. Set in India, "The Tenant" is written by Jain, who traces his roots to India. He is settled in Los Angeles. Touted as an international project, "The Tenant" is about a woman with a mysterious past. Shamita will be seen playing the lead role of the woman whose arrival in a middle-class housing society causes a stir. "I have started with the workshop and I am absolutely loving it. This is such a learning curve. I am looking forward to starting the shoot," Shamita said in a statement to IANS.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Shamita had injured herself while working out in the gym. She was advised complete rest for a few days. Shamita said, "I pinched a nerve in my hand during workout. There's shooting pain from the neck to the fingertips and the muscles are swollen."

The actress, who was last seen in web series "Yo Ke Hua Bro", will start shooting for the project later this month. The shooting will go on till May. Jain is known for "Beyond All Boundaries" and "Andheri".

