Shamita Shetty shares emojis with the elderly

bollywood

Shamita Shetty takes part in digital literacy drive for senior citizens

Shamita Shetty

Joining hands with an NGO, Help Age India, that works for the welfare of the elderly, Shamita Shetty recently took part in a digital literacy initiative. Pointing out that familiarising the elderly with the latest technology is crucial in keeping them socially connected, Shetty says, "Senior citizens may not know how to operate a mobile phone, or use simple features like sending a text message or e-mail.

Such initiatives help them become independent and understand how to use the Internet. This way, they can become socially active, and stay in touch with their loved ones. They could also be abreast of what's happening around the world."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates