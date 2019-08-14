Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor head to Ladakh

bollywood

Shamshera is the first film to be shot in Ladakh after it was proclaimed a Union Territory

Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor have left for Ladakh for filming Shamshera in its picturesque locations. Shamshera is the first film to be shot in Ladakh after it was proclaimed a Union Territory. Also starring Sanjay Dutt as antagonist, the action entertainer is by Karan Malhotra and produced by Yash Raj Films.

Speaking to ANI, a source close to the development said, "Shamshera will have the most breath-taking visual experience that audiences will get to see on screen and the director (Karan Malhotra) has left no stones unturned to make his film spectacular!.

"He was certain that he wanted to shoot some of the most crucial portions of the film in Ladakh because it would add to the visual appeal of the film. Ranbir and Vaani have both left Mumbai for this shooting schedule," the source added further.

"It is going to be an intense schedule with some stunning visuals needs to be shot. Everything about this project has been kept under wraps and looks like the details of this schedule is known only to the crew that's filming this portion in Ladakh," said the source.

The project marks Ranbir's return to YRF after a gap of nine years. His last project with the banner was Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year. This will be Vaani's third film with the production house, after her debut Shuddh Desi Romance (2013) and Befikre (2016).

In an earlier interview, Ranbir said, "Shamshera is exactly the film I was looking for. While growing up watching Hindi commercial cinema, I had an image of what a film hero should be doing. Shamshera allows me to do everything that I had imagined and it's a very exciting project for me".

The film is part of YRF's three-movie deal with Karan Malhotra, who directed Agneepath and Brothers.

Ranbir Kapoor also has another film in his kitty, Brahmastra. The actor has shot for major portions of the film, and has rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in this adventure fantasy film. Speaking about Brahmastra, a source had earlier spoken about Ranbir's character in the film. "Ranbir plays a DJ who walks out of his house against his father's wishes. The story then traces his journey as he tries to fulfill his dreams and discovers his superpowers in the process," informed the source.

