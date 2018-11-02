Shanaya Kapoor birthday: Arjun Kapoor shares throwback photo, Suhana, Janhvi attend bash

bollywood

Shanaya Kapoor's 19th birthday was made a memorable one with the presence of her girl gang including Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and family

Shanaya Kapoor with Arjun Kapoor. Pictures: Instagram/arjunkapoor.

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor turned 19 on November 2, Friday, and the family made it a special one. It was her girlfriends Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, cousins Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor that made her 19th birthday bash a special one.

Several photos and videos from the bash are doing rounds on the social media. Birthday girl, Shanaya Kapoor looked chic in a frilled off-shoulder crop top paired with denim. Best friend Suhana celebrated daddy Shah Rukh Khan's birthday and then arrived to be around Shanaya.

Take a look at the pictures here:



Sanjay Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor at the bash. All Pictures: Yogen Shah.



Ananya Panday with a box of cake in hand with sister Rysa Panday for the bash.



Suhana Khan is all smiles in the car as they arrive for bestie Shanaya's birthday.



Anshula Kapoor at the bash.



Arjun Kapoor at the bash.

On the occasion of Shanaya's birthday, brother Arjun Kapoor shared a photo of Shanaya's birthday cake, which is a testimony of the teenager's die-hard love for Starbucks Coffee. The Starbucks themed cake has cream sandwich biscuits, tall coffee glass with chocolate ganache over it and a straw. The pristine white cake's outline was designed with black coffee beans, which made the cake look sumptuous.



Shanaya Kapoor's birthday cake shared by Arjun Kapoor on his Instagram story.

Arjun also shared an adorable photo of himself with baby Shanaya. Well, Arjun too is a little baby in the picture. The photo was captioned with this post: "What a cute child, round n chubby with that chapat hairdo & there's @shanayakapoor02 also in the picture. Happy birthday I guess... Brace yourself Shanaya, u gotta match the cute quotient of ur cousin ASAP [sic]."

View this post on Instagram My everything âÂ¤ #shanayakapoor @shanayakapoor02 A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor (@shanayakapoorx) onNov 1, 2018 at 11:57am PDT

Daddy Sanjay Kapoor also shared a beautiful photo of his princess and captioned it saying, "Happy birthday Shanaya. Always keep smiling like this my love [sic]."

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday Shanaya âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â Always keep smiling like this my love A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) onNov 1, 2018 at 12:54pm PDT

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates