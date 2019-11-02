Shanaya Kapoor has an early birthday celebration with friends and family

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, turns 20 on November 3, but her friends and family celebrated the occasion pretty early. We wonder why? It seems she's all set to travel or be busy in something else on the D-Day. Anyway, just like any other father, Sanjay Kapoor took to his Instagram account and shared a video where she was cutting her birthday cakes and everyone was expectedly cheering for the birthday girl. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday Darling love you âÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) onNov 1, 2019 at 11:59am PDT

A fan club of Kapoor posted a collage of the celebrations that had her and her father bringing in the special occasion. Have a look:

We could spot Arjun Kapoor and Ananya Panday in the celebrations. International Belly Dancer and Tahitian Instructor, Sanjana Muthreja, who happens to be her trainer-cum-friend, also posted a story for Kapoor, where both of them were enjoying their belly dancing. Here it is:

She often posts videos and pictures with Kapoor where they both do Belly dancing, and we must say the moves are surely impressive, here are two such posts:

Will Shanaya make her Bollywood debut soon? Going by her pictures, it seems she has all the qualities to be a starlet. And another question- What is she likely to do on her birthday? Travel or indulge in something more exciting?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates