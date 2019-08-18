Shanaya Kapoor's tan look from Bali leaves Janhvi and Shweta Bachchan impressed

bollywood

Sanjay Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Shanaya, Khushi and Maheep Kapoor are currently in Bali to attend the wedding of Rakhee Punjabi's son

Maheep Kapoor shared this photo of daughter Shanaya on her Instagram account.

The Kapoor-clan is in Bali to attend the royal wedding of Rakhee Punjabi's son. Sanjay Kapoor with wife Maheep Kapoor and children, Shanaya Kapoor, Jahaan Kapoor are attending the destination beach wedding. Accompanying them is producer Boney Kapoor with daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Several pictures from the big fat wedding are surfacing their ways to social media. A photo of Shanaya Kapoor standing by the beach has left Amitabh Bachchan's daughter, Shweta Bachchan mesmerised. Not just Shweta, Shanaya's tan look has got sister Janhvi Kapoor also all eyes on her little sister. Mommy Maheep Kapoor shared Shanaya's photo on her Instagram account where Shanaya has donned black rugged shorts with a monochrome tube top, and needless to say, the girl looks all set to step into the glamour world - Bollywood.

Maheep Kapoor's friend, Bhavana Pandey was the first one to comment on this picture of Shanaya. "Fabbbb !!!!! (sic)," wrote Bhavana. "I want that tan!!!," commented Shweta Bachchan and Janhvi Kapoor wrote: "Toooooo goooood (sic)." There was another photo of Maheep and Shanaya from the pool party happening in Bali at the grand wedding. The photograph clicked is surely giving mother-daughter goals.

The next picture from the same pool party has Shanaya Kapoor with cousin sister, Khushi Kapoor. Looks like Shanaya was the star at the wedding and the picture with Khushi is again defining sister goals. With her jewellery on, Khushi was seen in a mustard-coloured dress, drenched in water with Shanaya.

A few days ago, Sanjay Kapoor had shared a photograph with wife Maheep and son, Jahaan. He captioned the photograph as, "The good bad and the ugly (sic)" As soon as this picture was posted, filmmaker-choreographer-friend Farah Khan quipped, "How dare u call maheep ugly?? (sic)" and Deanne Panday wrote, "Who's the Ugly ???? cartoon you are (sic)"

View this post on Instagram The good bad and the ugly âÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) onAug 14, 2019 at 11:49pm PDT

Stylists, who have designed the outfits for Shanaya and Khushi, have shared photos of them on social media accounts to showcase their designs and creativity. Janhvi Kapoor, who gave a miss to this wedding is busy with her professional commitments.

