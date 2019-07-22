Shane Lowry weathers storm to win first Major

other-sports

Shane Lowry had a nervy start as he bogeyed the opening hole

Shane Lowry celebrates his British Open win yesterday

Portrush (Ireland): Ireland's Shane Lowry withstood howling wind and rain to win his first Major at the British Open by six shots from Tommy Fleetwood yesterday.

In difficult conditions, Lowry's one-over par final round was more than enough as he finished on 15-under for the tournament to claim the Claret Jug. Fleetwood could never apply enough pressure as Lowry never had less than a three-shot lead throughout his round and a double bogey at the 14th ended the Englishman's challenge.

Lowry had a nervy start as he bogeyed the opening hole.

Shubhankar shines

Shubhankar Sharma sunk a 45-foot birdie on the final hole to savour a career-best round of 68 at the Majors, putting him in sight of a top-50 finish at the Open Championships, here.

Memorable birthday

Making his 23rd birthday memorable, Shubankar hit six birdies, three of them on last six holes, including the dangerous 16th, also called 'Calamity'.

Sharma carded 70, 72, 77 and 68 for a total of three-over 287.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates