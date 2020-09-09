Shane Warne: Boxing Day Test must remain at MCG

Spin legend Shane Warne has urged Cricket Australia to keep the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as the venue for the Boxing Day Test against India later this year despite growing COVID-19 cases in the state of Victoria. The governing body is set to announce the schedule for India's tour of Australia this week which will include four Tests and there are fears that the MCG may lose the Boxing Day Test.

"Cricket is the second biggest sport in the world behind soccer (fact) & the biggest day on the Australian sporting calendar is the Boxing Day Test. We must try & do everything possible to keep it at the MCG this year. FYI The Melbourne Cup & the AFL GF are the next biggest events in Australia (sic)," Warne tweeted.

The Indian cricket team's much-anticipated tour will begin with a Day-Night Test either in Adelaide or Brisbane instead of Perth after the Western Australia state government made it clear that there won't be any relaxation in quarantine guidelines in their territory.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever