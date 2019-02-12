Shane Warne credits BCCI for Team India's success

cricket

Shane Warne during a promotional event yesterday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne, 49, showered accolades on Indian cricket's structure and reckoned that they can be a world dominant force if the players stay hungry and value Test cricket.

"I admire Indian cricket. Australia have sort of led the way even off the field with their academies, Shield cricket etc, but India now have the perfect structure in place. They have depth in players and are producing world-class players - some of the best players in world cricket. I just love the way they play their cricket," Warne said yesterday.

The Rajasthan Royals brand ambassador added: "Who would have imagined five or 10 years ago that India would be a top fielding side and would have one of the best bowling attacks in the world? So, credit to the BCCI, Kohli and all those who take care of Indian cricket."

Warne said that it was important for the players to stay hungry to perform in Test cricket. "It is the ultimate challenge. If the Indian players keep their hunger and value representing the country in Test cricket, they can become a dominant force in world cricket," said Australia's most successful spinner with 708 Test wickets.

Warne also spoke on the impact the IPL has had on cricket. "In the first few years, every franchise would look to bounce the Indian batsmen out. They can't do it now. They worked on their fielding and bowling as that will win them matches across the world," said Warne.

