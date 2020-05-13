Shane Warne: I still care about Elizabeth Hurley

Former Australia cricketer Shane Warne, who enjoyed a romantic alliance with British actor Elizabeth Hurley from 2010 to 2013, has said that he still cares for her and fondly recalled the time they spent together.

In a documentary series titled, A Week With Warnie to be aired on Foxtel, Shane, 50, said he is sad that his relationship with Liz ended abruptly. "[I'm] quite sad it's over because I still care about her deeply and she's a wonderful person," said Shane, claiming the relationship became a media circus given the publicity it attracted.

He recalled the chaos outside his Melbourne home when Liz, 54, came to visit him a few months into their romance. "Six months down the track when Liz finally comes to meet the children in Australia, it was an absolute circus. I mean, the next door neighbour's kids were selling cordial for a buck out the front," said Shane, adding that some people even left golf clubs at his door, hoping the British star would sign them.

Shane and Elizabeth split after it became tough to manage their long-distance relationship as he lives in Australia while she resides in London.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news