Shane Warne on Elizabeth Hurley relationship: We will be friends forever

cricket

Australian cricketer Shane Warne promises to keep in touch with ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley and Shane Warne

Australian spin great Shane Warne, 49, split with British actor Elizabeth Hurley, 53, five years ago, but he has revealed that he will continue to be friends with her forever. "We speak all the time. We're still great mates and we will be forever," Warne said in a radio interview to Nova 96.9's Fitzy & Wippa show on Monday.

Warne explained that the reason he will always talk to Hurley is that their relationship did not end on a bad note and it was their busy schedules that led to their split.

"It just got a bit too hard at the end. We were spending too much time apart. When we split it up, it wasn't because she did something wrong or I did anything wrong, it wasn't anything like that. It was just one of those things that unfortunately got a bit too difficult, but we remain great friends, and we will be forever," added Warne.

