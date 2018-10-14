Shane Warne says his ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley hated being called Liz

cricket

Aussie spin legend Shane Warne reveals ex-girlfriend prefers to be called Elizabeth and not Liz Hurley

Shane Warne and Elizabeth Hurley

Australian spin great Shane Warne, 49, split with British actor Elizabeth Hurley, 53, five years ago, but there are still some aspects that he can never forget about his former lover.

When TV show host Lorraine Kelly asked Warne why he refers to his ex-girlfriend as Elizabeth in his new autobiography, No Spin, he revealed that she doesn't like being called Liz.

"My name's Shane and I don't like to be called something else. She liked to be called Elizabeth," he told Kelly. Warne, who dated the British actor from 2010 to 2013, added that though he loves her, he doesn't think that he will get back with her.

"There was chemistry there. We were together, we both had a great time. And it unfortunately didn't work out. We're still in touch. I think we were good for each other, and our kids got along great. They are still in touch. There's a difference between being in love with someone and loving someone. I will always love Elizabeth, and we'll always care for each other. But I don't think we'll get back together. I doubt that very much," explained Warne.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates