Shane Warne's 'beloved' baggy green cap to be auctioned for bushfire victims

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sydney: Spin legend Shane Warne has put up his "beloved" baggy green cap he wore during his 145-Test cricket career to raise money for victims of bushfires raging in Australia. The baggy green is awarded to Australian players when they make their debut and is worn as a badge of pride when they are on the field. Given Warne's exploits on the field and his high profile off it, local media predicted it could fetch up to Aus $500,000.

Warne, who took 708 Test wickets in a career which started in 1991-92 and ended in 2006-07, said he wanted to help those who have suffered in the catastrophic fires that have devastated parts of the country. "The horrific bushfires in Australia have left us all in disbelief. The impact these devastating fires are having on so many people is unthinkable and has touched us all," he said on Instagram. "Everyone is in this together and we continue to find ways to contribute and help on a daily basis." He said that is why he decided to auction off his "beloved green cap."

The devastating fires, which have so far claimed 24 lives and destroyed more than 1,800 homes, have sparked an outpouring of generosity from sports stars in Australia. Fellow cricketers Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell and D'Arcy Short have pledged to donate Aus$250 for every six they smash during the ongoing Big Bash League. Top tennis players have also got involved, with world number one Ashleigh Barty donating her winnings from this week's Brisbane International to the Red Cross.

Fellow Australian Nick Kyrgios, among others, have promised Aus$200 for each ace they serve during the home summer of tennis. A Rally for a Relief exhibition match in Melbourne is due to take place on January 15 ahead of the Australian Open. Warne revealed on television while commenting in the Australia v NZ Test that he wondered what he could do to help the bushfire victims and decided to donate his baggy green.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever