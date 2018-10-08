Shane Warne's ex-wife Simone Callahan says Elizabeth Hurley is selfish, immature

cricket

Shane Warne's former wife Simone Callahan blames English actress for tearing her family apart with secret romance with ex-cricketer

Elizabeth Hurley

Former wife of Australian spin great Shane Warne, Simone Callahan has slammed English actress and model Elizabeth Hurley for having a secret affair with the cricketer which lead to a split in their marriage.

Simone was married to Warne from 1995 to 2005. Warne, who was in a relationship with Liz from 2011 to 2013, described his time with the actress in his autobiography, No Spin, as some of the happiest years of his life.



Shane Warne with his former wife Simone Callahan

Meanwhile, in an interview to the British tabloid, The Sun, Simone, 48, revealed that she was left embarrassed after kissing pictures of the cricketer and the actress surfaced online. She also accused the duo of acting selfishly and immaturely before opening up on their relationship in 2010.

"I only knew Liz Hurley as the funny English actress from the Austin Powers movie until I saw Shane kissing her. I had no idea he was with her in London. I remember getting up in the morning and seeing those photos," said Simone, who had three kids — Brooke, 21, Summer, 16, and Jackson, 19 — with the cricketer.



"I was shocked and embarrassed for the children because it was so public and this was just before the holidays. It ruined our Christmas. Shane is a little kid, like Peter Pan, and he doesn't think about how his actions will impact other people.

"You would think that a mother like Liz would be more mature and respectful of my kids, but she wasn't," Simone added.

