Shane Watson's son invades pitch mid-match to get his dad's autograph

cricket

Big Bash league fans were dealt with tons of cuteness when Shane Watson's son entered the ground to take his father's autograph on his cap

Shane Watson with son

Shane Watson is best remembered for being the broad-shouldered Australian batsman who dominated bowling attacks all-around the world. But how many of us knew that he was a father to an adorable son?

Well the cricket fans at the Big Bash League were dealt with a bucket load of cuteness as the former Australian cricketer's son decided to invade the pitch during a Big Bash League match to take his dad's autograph on his cap. The moment obviously left many cricket fans igushing, the Big Bash League posted a short video clip of the incident on its official Twitter handle. The tweet read, A moment to remember for Shane Watson and his son Will!"

A moment to remember for Shane Watson and his son Will! âÂÂ¤ #BBL08 pic.twitter.com/7rIdF7iqWv — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 13, 2019

Shane Watson is a former Australian international cricketer and a former captain, who played all formats of the game.He played as a right-handed batsman and a right-handed fast-medium swing bowler. Shane Watson debuted in 2002 in a One Day International and retired in 2016 as world No. 1 T20I all-rounder. He was the last player to retire from Australia's golden era of the early 2000s.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only.