Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic gets revenge over Cecchinato, seals QF berth

The Serbian was stunned by the Italian - ranked 72 in the world at the time - in the French Open quarter-finals earlier this year

Novak Djokovic enjoyed a measure of revenge as he booked his spot in the Shanghai Masters quarter-finals with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Marco Cecchinato yesterday. The Serbian was stunned by the Italian - ranked 72 in the world at the time - in the French Open quarter-finals earlier this year.

It was part of the wretched run of form Djokovic suffered in the first half of the year after elbow surgery in February. But the World No. 3 exploded back to life, winning Wimbledon, the Cincinnati Masters and US Open.

Djokovic, 31, who is now gunning for number one ranking, says he is back close to the kind of blistering form that has brought him 14 Grand Slams. And he proved it against Cecchinato, bustling past the 16th seed in just under 70 minutes.

