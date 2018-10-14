Shanghai Masters: Roger Federer loses to Borna Coric in semi-final

tennis

The Croatian stunned the Swiss great 6-4, 6-4 in what was an unusually error-strewn performance from the 20-time Grand Slam champion

Roger Federer

Roger Federer admitted that he was lacking punch after he was turfed out of the Shanghai Masters semi-finals on Saturday by Borna Coric. The Croatian stunned the Swiss great 6-4, 6-4 in what was an unusually error-strewn performance from the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

Coric, 21, will face Novak Djokovic in Sunday's final after the Serb thrashed Alexander Zverev 6-2, 6-1, leapfrogging Federer to number two in the world rankings. "I thought he was better, I think he had more punch on the ball. He served better," said Federer. "I feel like I'm explosive out there, returning well," he added.

"Serving, I think, it's okay, could be even better. I don't think I played a match where I didn't get broken, so that's something a bit more unusual."

