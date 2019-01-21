Shania Twain: I was awkward when I first met Madonna

hollywood

Country music star Shania Twain talks about meeting Madonna for the first time

Shania Twain at one of her concert. Picture courtesy/Shania's Instagram account

Country music star Shania Twain says she was "awkward" when she first met singer Madonna. On "Today" show, Twain spoke about her introvert nature and recalled her first meeting with Madonna, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I was awkward with Madonna when I first met her. I understand why it happens (when people get starstruck around me). "I'm sympathetic and empathetic about how they are feeling in that moment because I do the same thing."

She also admitted that she "gets uncomfortable" when she is surrounded by a lot of stars. "I'm not very good with stars. I get really uncomfortable, I don't know what to say. I am very shy actually. I just feel like I'm invading their space by being with them," added Twain.

