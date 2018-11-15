Shaniera Akram: Do not let a diabetic person suffer alone

cricket

Earlier, she tweeted: "My sister has juvenile diabetes, I was diagnosed with gestational diabetes when I was pregnant, my husband has Type 1 and over 25% of people in Pakistan are living with diabetes today."

Wasim Akram with wife Shaniera

Former Pakistan cricket captain Wasim Akram's wife Shaniera had a word of advice for families who have a near one suffering with diabetes, on the World Diabetes Day yesterday. Akram, 52, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 30, has not let the illness come in his way of success and his family played a major role in him being fit.

Yesterday, Shaniera tweeted: "If your loved one is a diabetic then so are you! Eat healthier, sleep earlier and exercise together. Don't let a diabetic suffer alone. Not only are you reducing your risk of Diabetes you are also making life easier for the person you love #WorldDiabetesDay #DiabetesTogether."

