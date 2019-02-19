Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy take the digital route with Bandish Bandits

music

The unconventional story of love, music and self-discovery is an Amazon Prime Original series. Bandish Bandits will release later this year

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa have made their debut as music directors for a romantic musical, Bandish Bandits. The unconventional story of love, music and self-discovery is an Amazon Prime Original series. It will release later this year.

The trio said, "We are excited about Bandish Bandits. It's our first series in the video streaming space and gives us a wide new canvas to work on." They added, "While the background score will work in tandem to the story-line, the songs in this series form a part of the core narrative. Making musicals is a bit of a lost art form in India, and with Bandish Bandits we hope to bring this artistic format back to popular culture."

Directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Amritpal Singh Bindra, Bandish Bandit is a love story between an Indian classical singer shackled by centuries of tradition and a free-spirited pop star who makes up for her mediocre talent with her skill.

Bindra, who is also showrunner, said, "We are excited about the project. Bandish Bandit is a millennial love story set against the backdrop of a clash between pop and Hindustani classical music. Based in Jodhpur, it explores the central theme of whether music is discipline or is it a liberation."

