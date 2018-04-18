Shankar Mahadevan loves Bollywood twist to Fishing Impossible

Fishing Impossible is about three friends Jay, Blowfish and Charlie, who embark on ultimate fishing adventures across the globe with fun, banter and camaraderie at its centre



Shankar Mahadevan

Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan is happy to see his song Dil Chahta Hai still resonating with the youth. He was happy to see the positive response to the Bollywood twist to TV show "Fishing Impossible". Sony BBC Earth has come out with a quirky rendition to the Dil Chahta Hai song in sync with a clip of the show.

"What an interesting twist! The 'Fishing Impossible' version of the song brought back good memories. It's great to know that the song resonates with people even after all these years," Mahadevan said in a statement to IANS. Fishing Impossible is about three friends Jay, Blowfish and Charlie, who embark on ultimate fishing adventures across the globe with fun, banter and camaraderie at its centre.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever