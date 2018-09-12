Shankar Mahadevan's Breathless in Atlanta

bollywood

During the show in Atlanta as part of the US tour, Shankar Mahadevan cast a spell on the audience with his finale act by singing Breathless

The Bollywood's talented singers Farhan Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, and Loy Mendosa were on a Self Tour all around the US. Its been almost a month the Self Tour team is entertaining their fans in the US, and finally, the tour comes to an end before the auspicious celebration of Ganpati.

During the tour, Farhan and Shankar sang a lot of songs, one of them was Shankar Mahadevan's Breathless.

Two decades after Shankar Mahadevan rendered Breathless, whose music video was directed by Farhan Akhtar, the two teamed up again for an encore. During their show in Atlanta as part of their US tour, Mahadevan cast a spell on the audience with his finale act. Farhan joined in. It was the actor-singer's dream to someday sound like the amazing Shankar on stage.

The actor took his excitement to Twitter, and posted, "So my dream to someday sound like the amazing @Shankar_Live on stage finally came true .. hehehe.. Thank you Atlanta.. #Selftour2018 could not have asked for a better finale audience. Big hug [sic]"

So my dream to someday sound like the amazing @Shankar_Live on stage finally came true .. hehehe..

Thank you Atlanta.. #Selftour2018 could not have asked for a better finale audience. Big hug ðÂ¤Â âÂ¤ï¸Â pic.twitter.com/yYOpsBq8Vr — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 10, 2018

